Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 58.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 142.43%.

In related news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $299,713.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.