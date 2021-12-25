Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 1,648 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $9,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,151,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.9% during the third quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,330,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,512,000 after buying an additional 351,816 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the third quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 308,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,068,000 after buying an additional 6,251 shares during the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total value of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $99.34 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $66.85 and a 1 year high of $105.95. The firm has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Berenberg Bank set a $95.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.79.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

