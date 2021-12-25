Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 4,347 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 496,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $13,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after buying an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after buying an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,207,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,286,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $612,637,000 after buying an additional 6,789,539 shares during the period. 51.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on T. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 6th. Truist restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $177.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.02 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

