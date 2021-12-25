EMCOR Group, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EME)

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for EMCOR Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s FY2023 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of EME opened at $125.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $87.36 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 19,541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

