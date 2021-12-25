Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Senior Officer Sells C$183,521.85 in Stock

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total value of C$183,521.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,997,704.07.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$48.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of C$40.63 and a 52 week high of C$54.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$50.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.99.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 3.0799999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lowered Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. CSFB lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$53.00 price target on Enbridge and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$54.89.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

