Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Sells $600,800.00 in Stock

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) CAO Gregory L. Call sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $600,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $60.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $60.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.54. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $412.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 30,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

