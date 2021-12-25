EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Enquest PLC is an oil and gas development and production company. It focuses on oil and oil linked hydrocarbons. Enquest PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

ENQUF has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised EnQuest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54.

About EnQuest

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

