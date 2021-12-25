Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Bought by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 682,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,284,000 after purchasing an additional 581,569 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.71.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.74.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

