Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) Trading 6.9% Higher

Entrada Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRDA)’s share price traded up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.27 and last traded at $17.16. 2,764 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Entrada Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94.

Entrada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRDA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($9.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($8.91).

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

