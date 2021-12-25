Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Envela Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.14. Envela shares last traded at $4.10, with a volume of 10,274 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envela from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.23.

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $37.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.72 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, analysts expect that Envela Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ELA. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Envela by 26.1% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 68,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the period. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $960,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Envela during the second quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Envela by 12.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 274,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Envela by 13.5% during the second quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 80,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Envela

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

