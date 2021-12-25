Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinox Gold were worth $715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HC Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 52,400 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 120,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 92,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinox Gold alerts:

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Equinox Gold from C$13.75 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Desjardins cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.