Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PhenixFIN Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PFX)

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PhenixFIN in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PhenixFIN’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PhenixFIN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.
PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($2.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($2.64). PhenixFIN had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 12.44%.
In other news, Chairman David A. Lorber bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $1,290,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PhenixFIN in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $407,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in PhenixFIN during the second quarter worth about $952,000. Finally, Moab Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in PhenixFIN by 57.7% during the second quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. 16.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PhenixFIN
Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions.
