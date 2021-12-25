Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $14.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $78.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.89 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $103.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS.
Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 1,785,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,726. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.