Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.76 Million

Brokerages forecast that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will post sales of $14.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics posted sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full year sales of $77.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.90 million to $78.74 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $80.89 million, with estimates ranging from $64.16 million to $103.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.07) EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ESPR. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.82.

Esperion Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.38. 1,785,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,080,726. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $39.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $139,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 70.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 19.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

