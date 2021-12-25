ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Shares Gap Up to $12.67

ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.67, but opened at $13.00. ESS Tech shares last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 4,235 shares trading hands.

GWH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, ESS Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Get ESS Tech alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.82.

ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.25). Analysts expect that ESS Tech Inc will post -5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

ESS Tech Company Profile (NYSE:GWH)

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ESS Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESS Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.