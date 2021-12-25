Ether Kingdoms Token (IMP) Market Cap Tops $35,938.92

Ether Kingdoms Token (CURRENCY:IMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 25th. Ether Kingdoms Token has a market capitalization of $35,938.92 and approximately $110,974.00 worth of Ether Kingdoms Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ether Kingdoms Token has traded up 23% against the dollar. One Ether Kingdoms Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00005123 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00043317 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ether Kingdoms Token

According to CryptoCompare, “IMP is short for “Impression”, a marketing term that indicates the number of times a particular piece of content is displayed without having the user perform any additional action. The project itself expects to revolutionize the modern advertising market, making it more competitive and profitable for all the participants at the same time. IMP is an ERC223 based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ether Kingdoms Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Kingdoms Token directly using US dollars.

