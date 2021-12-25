Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Evaxion Biotech A/S is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It involved in the development of AI-driven immunotherapies for patients with cancer and infectious diseases. Evaxion Biotech A/S is based in COPENHAGEN, Denmark. “

Shares of NASDAQ:EVAX opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $6.59. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $25.04. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 40,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.21% of Evaxion Biotech A/S as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

