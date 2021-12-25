Everett Harris & Co. CA Cuts Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at $68,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $278.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.66. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.35 and a fifty-two week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

