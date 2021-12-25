Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $377,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 654 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 114.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Adobe by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 901 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,818 shares of the software company’s stock worth $57,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE opened at $569.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a market capitalization of $271.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $639.95 and a 200-day moving average of $621.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,379 shares of company stock worth $2,507,566. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

