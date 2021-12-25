Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $207,000 in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,637,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,049,000 after purchasing an additional 492,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 937,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,303,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 755,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,665,000 after buying an additional 27,915 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of National Beverage by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 320,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,152,000 after buying an additional 152,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in National Beverage by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 313,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.03. National Beverage Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.73 and a twelve month high of $98.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). National Beverage had a return on equity of 44.26% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

