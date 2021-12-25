Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 55 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,475,271 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 40,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after acquiring an additional 104,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after acquiring an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $442,568,000 after acquiring an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $391.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $436.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.90. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 58.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $485.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $473.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $486.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.74.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

