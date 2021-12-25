Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Everi news, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,095,500 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $21.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 2.79. Everi has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.46 million. Everi had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 262.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

