ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Trading Down 4.7% Over Last Week

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0573 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $335,145.21 and approximately $704.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00010795 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000105 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001359 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

