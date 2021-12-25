Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,846 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,110 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Exelon by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXC. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $54.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $54.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Dominguez sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.39, for a total value of $870,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,000 shares of company stock worth $16,810,260 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

