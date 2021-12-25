Exponent, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exponent in a report released on Wednesday, December 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXPO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $113.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.69. Exponent has a 12-month low of $82.13 and a 12-month high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

In other Exponent news, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $62,415.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $341,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,948,000 after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Exponent by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 633,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,683,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 177.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 32,624 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,360,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

