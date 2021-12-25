Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 95.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,459 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the third quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 38,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 24,710 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 53,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 20,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $61.02 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $66.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $258.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.66.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total value of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

