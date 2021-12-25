FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will post earnings of $2.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.01 and the lowest is $2.93. FactSet Research Systems posted earnings per share of $2.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year earnings of $12.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $13.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.11 to $13.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS.

FDS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $323.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northcoast Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.40.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 22,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDS opened at $479.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $455.49 and a 200-day moving average of $394.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.76. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $485.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FactSet Research Systems (FDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.