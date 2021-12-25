Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $543.71.

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 85.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FICO traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $435.10. 143,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $342.89 and a 52 week high of $553.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 205.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

