Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total value of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO opened at $435.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 1.25. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $392.12 and its 200-day moving average is $444.09.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Fair Isaac from $630.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.71.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.