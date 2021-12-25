FC Barcelona Fan Token Price Tops $9.91 on Major Exchanges (BAR)

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded up 22% against the US dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.91 or 0.00019583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $35.21 million and $8.83 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005097 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00042865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00007367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About FC Barcelona Fan Token

FC Barcelona Fan Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,728 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC

