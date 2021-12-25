FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 193.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,184 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,037 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $13,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current year.

FedEx announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FDX. Citigroup lowered their price target on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

