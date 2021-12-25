FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Stake Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,141 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 30.9% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,904 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,521,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 104,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,055,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA grew its holdings in FedEx by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 43,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $9,562,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares in the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $312.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $216.34 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.