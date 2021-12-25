Filecoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $386.59 Million (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.19 billion and $386.59 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for $36.65 or 0.00072070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00055901 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,040.21 or 0.07945825 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00009714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,830.68 or 0.99967945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00053663 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 141,616,113 coins. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io . Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

