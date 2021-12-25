Financial Comparison: Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) vs. Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY)

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) and Wm Morrison Supermarkets (OTCMKTS:MRWSY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Krispy Kreme and Wm Morrison Supermarkets, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krispy Kreme 1 5 8 0 2.50 Wm Morrison Supermarkets 1 7 1 0 2.00

Krispy Kreme currently has a consensus target price of $18.39, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Krispy Kreme’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Krispy Kreme is more favorable than Wm Morrison Supermarkets.

Profitability

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krispy Kreme -3.82% -0.34% -0.11% Wm Morrison Supermarkets N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Krispy Kreme and Wm Morrison Supermarkets’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krispy Kreme $1.12 billion 2.52 -$64.30 million N/A N/A Wm Morrison Supermarkets $22.60 billion 0.41 $123.73 million N/A N/A

Wm Morrison Supermarkets has higher revenue and earnings than Krispy Kreme.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Krispy Kreme shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain. It owns and franchises Krispy Kreme stores. As of August 01, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. It also produces doughnut mixes and doughnut-making equipment. Krispy Kreme, Inc. was formerly known as Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Inc. and changed its name to Krispy Kreme, Inc. in May 2021. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. Krispy Kreme, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pret Panera I G.P.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers. Its Morrisons branded beef, lamb, pork, chicken, milk and eggs are sourced in the United Kingdom

