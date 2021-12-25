Financial Comparison: Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Sintx Technologies alerts:

This table compares Sintx Technologies and NeuroPace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27% NeuroPace -66.77% N/A -25.15%

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.7% of NeuroPace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Sintx Technologies and NeuroPace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 NeuroPace 0 1 4 0 2.80

Sintx Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 292.86%. NeuroPace has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.66%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than NeuroPace.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sintx Technologies and NeuroPace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 29.31 -$7.03 million N/A N/A NeuroPace $41.14 million 5.75 -$24.28 million N/A N/A

Sintx Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NeuroPace.

Summary

NeuroPace beats Sintx Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sintx Technologies

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc. operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely. The company sells its products to hospital facilities for initial RNS system implant procedures and for replacement procedures. NeuroPace, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.