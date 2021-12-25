Financial Review: Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) and Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Beam Global and Transphorm, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beam Global 0 3 3 0 2.50 Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00

Beam Global presently has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 86.07%. Transphorm has a consensus target price of $10.83, indicating a potential upside of 44.44%. Given Beam Global’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than Transphorm.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Beam Global and Transphorm’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beam Global $6.21 million 31.56 -$5.21 million ($0.85) -25.76 Transphorm $12.70 million 30.35 -$16.45 million ($0.32) -23.44

Beam Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Transphorm. Beam Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transphorm, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Beam Global and Transphorm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beam Global -89.69% -23.76% -21.00% Transphorm -65.20% N/A -73.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Beam Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Beam Global Company Profile

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness. The company was founded by Robert Lane Noble on June 12, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Transphorm Company Profile

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

