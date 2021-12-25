First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Receives $29.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Business Financial Services from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Business Financial Services in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 468,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,437,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 342,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,824,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 320,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 306,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 3.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 303,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,213,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $28.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $31.89. The company has a market cap of $241.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.94.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Business Financial Services will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.70%.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

