First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $17.16 and a one year high of $26.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.11.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,610,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,726,000 after purchasing an additional 212,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,675,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,103,000 after buying an additional 40,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,769,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,710,000 after acquiring an additional 150,946 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 54,625 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,428,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,759,000 after acquiring an additional 19,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Bancorp. (FFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.