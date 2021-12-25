First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 109,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,684 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 147.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FHN. UBS Group downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

FHN opened at $15.97 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.91 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

First Horizon announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

