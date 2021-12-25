First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires 50,275 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,871,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,275 shares during the quarter. PG&E makes up approximately 0.9% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.28% of PG&E worth $65,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PCG. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 12.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,723,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,530,000 after purchasing an additional 185,891 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in PG&E by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in PG&E by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 41,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 19,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in PG&E by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 707,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 282,142 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of PCG opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.50. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.65. The stock has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.40.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

