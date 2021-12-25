First Pacific Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 32,843 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices comprises about 5.4% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.68% of Analog Devices worth $419,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock worth $6,940,012 over the last three months. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.70 and a 200-day moving average of $171.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

