First Pacific Advisors LP Has $11.48 Million Stock Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU) by 0.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I were worth $11,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PLMIU. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,022,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,022,000 after purchasing an additional 141,467 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,506,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,481,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,752,000 after purchasing an additional 100,100 shares in the last quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,843,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,494,000.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Shares of PLMIU opened at $9.84 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.90.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.