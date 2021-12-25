First Pacific Advisors LP Has $2.83 Million Holdings in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) by 228.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,510 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the third quarter valued at about $343,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 61.5% in the second quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 1.0% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 16.3% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 612,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 85,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings VIII by 7.3% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 52,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter.

Gores Holdings VIII stock opened at $10.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.02. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $10.86.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

