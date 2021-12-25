First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $277,000.

Shares of IFV opened at $22.85 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.64 and a 12 month high of $25.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.134 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd.

