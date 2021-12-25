First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,042 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.31% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $13,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,961,000 after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth about $491,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 408.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.80 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.79 and a 1-year high of $60.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.017 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%.

