First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,969 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000.

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $21.72.

