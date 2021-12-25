First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) Shares Sold by Accuvest Global Advisors

Accuvest Global Advisors trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the period. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF were worth $4,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 691.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 676,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,997,000 after purchasing an additional 590,809 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,614,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,222,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 368.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,385,000 after purchasing an additional 257,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 689.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 213,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 186,160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $35.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12-month low of $28.87 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

