First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as high as $18.99. First United shares last traded at $18.68, with a volume of 7,491 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $123.62 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.98.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $18.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First United Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. First United’s payout ratio is 23.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in First United by 2.7% during the second quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 160,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 28.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 30,784 shares during the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in First United in the second quarter valued at $2,216,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in First United by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United (NASDAQ:FUNC)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

