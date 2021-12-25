FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $2,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCFS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in FirstCash during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in FirstCash by 133.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in FirstCash by 21.4% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in FirstCash by 16.1% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

FCFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FirstCash in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.11. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.84. FirstCash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.75 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.34%.

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

