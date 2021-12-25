Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Stock Position Lifted by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 142.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,602,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 10,840 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 593,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,738,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,135 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,814 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $129.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.20 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FND shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

