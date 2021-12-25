Flow (FLOW) Hits Market Cap of $2.92 Billion

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Flow coin can currently be bought for about $9.22 or 0.00018112 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $2.92 billion and approximately $59.83 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00055863 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,051.59 or 0.07955605 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 29.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,912.04 or 0.99969658 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00053804 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.79 or 0.00072245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 316,835,587 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars.

